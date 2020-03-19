MANILA, Philippines – Billionaire Ramon Ang, through San Miguel Corporation, delivered food and rubbing alcohol to frontliners and Metro Manila residents amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

San Miguel started delivering free rubbing alcohol after it used a Ginebra San Miguel facility to produce 70% alcohol, following a shortage of disinfectants and sanitizers.

Bulk of the supply will be channeled through the Department of Health.

San Miguel also started food donations like nutri-bun bread to local government units in Metro Manila to feed severely affected communities during the total lockdown.

Ang was praised by President Rodrigo Duterte for assuring the public that San Miguel's supply chain has enough inventory to feed Filipinos for the next several months.

San Miguel's net income stood at P39.7 billion in the first 9 months of 2019, 5% lower than in the same period last year. – Rappler.com