MANILA, Philippines – Rank-and-file employees thanked Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) for providing some P1 billion in advanced one-month salary and 13th month pay for 90,000 employees affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jollibee chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong released the emergency response fund to cover all work teams, as well as partner employers in stores.

"We were very surprised to receive such memorandum from our boss. We were already at a very low morale due to the uncertainty of a one-month suspension of work when the news showed up at our email inbox. This will definitely free us from such anxiety and would enable us to tide things over. Thank you Jollibee, " said Arthur Juego, president of Kilusan sa Jollibee Foods Corporation-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines.

Employees will continue to receive their full salary for the duration of the lockdown. The lockdown for Metro Manila is until April 14, while for Luzon, it is until April 12.

Affected employees can also convert their leave credits in advance and may file for personal leaves when necessary until the situation normalizes.

“We know that this is a very unsettling time for everyone, but let me assure you that we are doing all we can in JFC to help you and your families and our customers during this period,” Tanmantiong said.

Unions thank big businesses

The Associated Labor Unions (ALU) also commended mall operators SM Supermalls and Robinsons Malls for waiving the rental fees of mall tenants from March 16 to April 14 to enable small businesses to pay in advance the salaries and 13th month pay of affected employees.

The labor group also hailed business tycoon Manny Pangilinan for releasing in advance the 13th month pay for employees of PLDT, Smart, and Manila Electric Company.

Other companies which advanced the salaries and 13th month pay of their employees are the Aboitiz Group, Asian Terminals, JG Summit Holdings, Lucio Tan Group of Companies, and Ramon Ang's San Miguel Corporation.

"The gesture promotes unity and reinforces Filipino bayanihan (unity) during these distressful times for workers and families. We urge other companies, big or small, to do the same, to help the workers and their families during these times," said Gerard Seno, executive vice president of ALU.

With their salaries and benefits assured, workers said they will be able to comply with the mandatory home quarantine policy and minimize the spread of the virus. – Rappler.com