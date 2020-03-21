MANILA, Philippines – Ortigas Land on Friday, March 20, announced that it is waiving rental charges for their mall tenants affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The charges are waived until April 14, the end date of the lockdown. Malls have been asked to temporarily shutter, outside of essential services, as part of the government's strict COVID-19 social distancing measures.

"Our mall tenant partners affected by the closure of establishments will have their rental charges waived until 14 April 2020. Through this, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden they may be experiencing in this time of uncertainty and allow them to provide financial assistance," Ortigas Land said.

Essential services such as groceries, drugstores, banks, and some restaurants which offer home delivery will remain open for the public.

Ortigas Land expressed hope that the temporary renunciation of rent would allow its tenants to provide financial assistance to their own workers.

Ortigas Land said it had asked its employees to work from home. with medical assistance available to them.

Other companies have taken similar measures to provide relief to businesses and workers affected by the lockdown. – Rappler.com