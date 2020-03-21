MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Saturday, March 21, that it was extending the accreditation of stakeholders who were unable to have their renewal papers processed because of the lockdown on Luzon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BOC memorandum, issued Thursday, March 19, said "the extension shall include importers, customs brokers, SGL importers, customs bonded warehouses, customs facilities and farehouses, and other third parties transacting and accredited by the Bureau."

Stakeholders whose accreditation will expire during the quarantine period "shall be given one month from the lifting of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) to submit their application for accreditation renewal."

Luzon is on lockdown until April 12, while Metro Manila is on lockdown until April 14.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) earlier gave in to taxpayers' plea and extended the deadline for the filing of 2019 annual income tax returns (ITRs) by a month to May 15, 2020.– Rappler.com