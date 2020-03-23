Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the country, some of the biggest businesses have provided aid to frontline workers and employees affected by the pandemic.

Some donated personal protective equipment and medical supplies to health workers and hospitals, while others pledged financial assistance to employees affected by the Luzon lockdown being enforced by the government from March 17 to April 12. The lockdown for Metro Manila is from March 15 to April 14.

Here are some of the firms that have provided help.

Aboitiz Group of Companies

The Aboitiz Foundation set up a fundraising page called Help Our Health Workers Fight COVID-19, to raise money for personal protective equipment in coordination with the University of the Philippines Medical Foundation and The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service Foundation.

On March 18, the Aboitiz Group donated 5,700 N95 masks to the Department of Health (DOH) and to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Alliance Global Incorporated (AGI)

Andrew Tan's AGI, through the DOH, is donating one million liters of 70% disinfectant ethyl alcohol to hospitals and other medical institutions, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units.

Ayala Corporation

The country's largest and oldest conglomerate allotted P2.4 billion for the wages of its employees and partner employers during the Luzon lockdown.

Ayala Malls also waived rental fees, worth around P1.4 billion, of businesses that are not allowed to operate.

Through Ayala Healthcare Holdings, over 10,000 N95 masks were distributed to public hospitals on March 16 as well.

Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated (BAVI)

BAVI, the company behind chicken brand Chooks-to-Go, gave packed meals to officers at selected checkpoints in Luzon, as well as to medical staff of the Ospital ng Maynila, Our Lourdes Hospital, Pasay City General Hospital, Novaliches General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, The Medical City Ortigas, and Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

On top of this, BAVI president Ronald Mascariñas also pledged to serve lunch and dinner for every dormer stranded at the University of the Philippines Los Baños during the entire lockdown period.

Coca-Cola Philippines

On March 20, Coca-Cola Philippines announced that its commercial advertising budget worth P150 million will be redirected toward relief operations, including provision of protective equipment and beverages for health workers, and delivery of food packs to the most vulnerable families.

JG Summit Holdings

The Gokongwei conglomerate pledged P100 million to support national and local frontline health providers, through its philanthropic arm Gokongwei Brothers Foundation. The funds will be used for personal protective equipment and rapid test kits.



Its food manufacturing arm, Universal Robina Corporation, is also donating its products such as Great Taste coffee, Magic Crackers, Nissin Cup Noodles, Refresh Mineral Water, and Vitasoy drinks to health workers in different hospitals.

Robinsons Land Corporation waived rental charges for all non-operational tenants of its malls during the lockdown as well.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC)

JFC released an emergency response fund worth P1 billion in advanced one-month salary and 13th-month pay to cover all work teams, as well as partner employers in stores.

Ligo Sardines

Ligo Sardines reallocated its entire advertising budget for 2020 to donate to non-governmental organizations, charities, and independent groups that are on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

LT Group

Lucio Tan's LT Group donated a total of 190,000 liters of ethyl alcohol, almost 200,000 liters of distilled drinking water, and 2,000 pieces of N95 face masks to frontline health workers through its disaster relief program called Help Flows.

LT Group's donations were coursed through the DOH and GMA's Kapuso Foundation.

Megaworld Corporation

Andrew Tan's property firm deployed its Citylink buses to provide free daily transport to health care personnel, in coordination with the Department of Transportation. These buses will bring the workers to and from Pasig City General Hospital and Makati Medical Center from March 23 to April 12.

Megaworld is also extending food assistance to its construction workers in its two townships affected by the lockdown, The Upper East and Northill Gateway.

MVP Group of Companies

Manny Pangilinan's MVP Group of Companies donated over 1,000 grocery packs to families of frontline health workers and personnel of V. Luna Hospital, as well as to families of soldiers manning checkpoints.

The contents of the grocery pack include 2 cans of meat loaf, 2 cans of corned beef, 2 kilos of rice, 6 sachets of Milo, and 10 sachets of coffee.

PLDT, Smart, and Meralco employees will also receive their 13th-month pay in advance.

San Miguel Corporation (SMC)

Ramon Ang's SMC started delivering free rubbing alcohol after it used a Ginebra San Miguel facility to produce 70% alcohol, following a shortage of disinfectants and sanitizers.

The company has also distributed food donations like nutri-bun bread and food packs to charitable groups and critical Metro Manila communities, especially areas with the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded.

SM Group

The Sy family's SM Group allocated P100 million to support the needs of PGH, RITM, and other government hospitals by providing protective equipment and medical supplies.

The conglomerate is also looking to improve the availability of test kits in the country, and aims to eventually distribute about 20,000 free test kits to public hospitals once approved for use.

Udenna Group

Dennis Uy's Udenna Group announced that it is maintaining the salaries and benefits of all its employees during the lockdown. The company is also providing half of the employees' 13th-month pay and a portion of their year-end bonus in advance.

Apart from this, its social arm Udenna Foundation donated 1,000 COVID-19 diagnostic kits to the DOH. Its brands Wendy's and Conti's also served over 200 food packs for health workers, community workers, and police.

Villar Group of Companies

The Villar family donated disinfecting apparatus to 9 government hospitals in Metro Manila, 200,000 face masks, and daily supply of bottled drinking water to the government through the DOH.

– Rappler.com