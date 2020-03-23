MANILA, Philippines – The country's biggest business groups called for the immediate passage of a bill addressing the coronavirus pandemic, but added that it should still be well within the boundaries of the Philippine Constitution.

"We recommend that any law that is passed by Congress should be consistent with our constitutional and legal principles, and not be overly broad and overreaching," the 22 business groups said in a joint statement on Monday, March 23.

In particular, the groups zeroed in on provisions allowing President Rodrigo Duterte to realign and reallocate government funds, as well as the potential takeover of private enterprises.

The business chambers said these provisions should be within the "guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court" to "avoid constitutional challenges that would delay implementation" of the law.

They also urged Congress to consider the following proposals:

Limit the duration of the law to two months and any extension should be approved by Congress. Authorize the President or his designated officials to grant special permits and exemptions from bureaucratic requirements under existing laws and regulations to avoid delay in the use of the funds and procurement of requirements. Authorize the President to adopt measures minimizing disruption to the supply chain, especially for basic commodities and services. Provide rehabilitation, special financing programs, and/or a stimulus package to help businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises. This is to help them pay workers while on lockdown and to resume normal operations once the pandemic is under control. Support any assistance that the President may seek from other countries and multilateral organizations to raise money if necessary.

"Some of the foregoing items can also be covered in a second bill if including them now will cause needless delay in the passage of the bill," the groups said.

The following groups signed the joint statement:

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Anvil Business Club

Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Philippines

Bankers Association of the Philippines

Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce

Investment House Association of the Philippines

Judicial Reform Initiative

Makati Business Club

Management Association of the Philippines

Microfinance Council of the Philippines

Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines

People Management Association of the Philippines

Philippine Association of Securities Brokers and Dealers

Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship

Philippine Hotel Owners Association

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines

Shareholders' Association of the Philippines

Subdivision and Housing Developers Association

Women's Business Council Philippines

On Monday, March 23, the House of Representatives convened itself into a committee of the whole to tackle House Bill No. 6616, which would declare a "national emergency" and grant Duterte "emergency powers" to address the outbreak.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea defended before lawmakers Duterte's request to be granted with powers to temporarily take over the operations of private firms. He argued that this particular proposal is only meant to be a "standby power."

Duterte also wants Congress to allow him to reprogram P275 billion worth of public funds, but did not provide lawmakers a list of the things or services that need allocation.

Of that amount, a lump sum of P200 billion would go to the Emergency Subsidy Program, while another P75 billion would be allotted for health services like purchasing COVID-19 test kits, protective gear for health workers, and equipping quarantine centers across the nation.

But the executive branch has yet to provide specifics on the number of testing kits, protective gear, and other supplies to merit that allocation. – Rappler.com