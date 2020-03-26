MANILA, Philippines – All remaining commercial flights still operating to and from Manila will be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 starting Saturday, March 28.

NAIA Terminals 2 and 3 will be closed to commercial operations beginning 12:01 am on Saturday.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Thursday, March 26, that it is "streamlining its operations" since more and more airlines have suspended operations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As of date, landing and takeoff have dramatically dropped from the usual 768 flight movements per day to 50 movements," MIAA said in a statement.

It added that the move would support the government's "enhanced community quarantine" since "less personnel will have to report for work."

The cost of utilities will also go down, added MIAA, and groundhandling companies would have "a cheaper way of managing their logistics."

These are the airlines which will be operating at NAIA Terminal 1 starting Saturday:

Gulf Air

Korean Airlines

Asiana Airlines

China Airlines

Hong Kong Air

Eva Air

Japan Airlines

Jeju Air

All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Royal Brunei

The remaining flights are all international. A ban on domestic air travel has been in effect since the entire island region of Luzon was placed on a 30-day lockdown on March 17.

More than 20 other airlines with Manila flights, including flag carrier Philippine Airlines and local budget carrier Cebu Pacific, earlier announced the suspension of flight operations. – Rappler.com