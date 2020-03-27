MANILA, Philippines – Luxury casino resort and hotel operator Okada Manila pledged P50 million in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Okada Foundation committed to give P25 million to the Lung Center of the Philippines and another P25 million to the Philippine Heart Center.

The company said the amount would be used to procure items needed by the two hospitals to address the pandemic. (READ: LIST: Aid from Philippine companies during coronavirus pandemic)

"Okada Manila stands united with all medical frontliners whose selfless acts of service help keep the nation safe," it said.

In 2019, Okada's revenues reached almost P40 billion, 46% higher year-on-year, on the back of stronger gaming revenues.

As of Thursday, March 26, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines was at 707, with 45 deaths and 28 recoveries. – Rappler.com