MANILA, Philippines – When the lockdown in Metro Manila was announced, companies only had 48 hours to figure out how to continue operations.

Human resource executive of business process outsourcing (BPOs) companies had to talk to their clients, look for hotels to house employees, and implement work from home arrangements. (READ: LIST: Services considered essential during Luzon lockdown)

On top of it is ensuring workers are motivated, given accurate news, and sometimes, telling people they will have to stop working amid a historic crisis.

The BPO industry employs over 1.2 million Filipinos. It is feared that thousands will lose their jobs because of the pandemic.

Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas talks to Darwin Rivers, founder and president Philippines HR Group, on how the coronavirus has changed the labor landscape and the crucial role of human resources in maintaining balance amid the chaos. – Rappler.com