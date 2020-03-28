MANILA, Philippines – The Rockwell Business Center (RBC) in Ortigas is now allowing health workers from The Medical City (TMC) to use the parking area within the complex, after medical frontliners complained of being turned away.

Lopez-owned Rockwell Land Corporation, in a Facebook post on Friday, March 27, apologized for denying frontliners' parking space as RBC-Ortigas reassured them of "help and support during the crisis."

"Effective immediately, the Rockwell Business Center-Ortigas will allow pass-through traffic and temporarily designate some parking areas which will be available to all the workers of The Medical City," it said.

Rockwell said that the cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within the complex had "called for unusually extensive measures."

"The enhanced community quarantine that took effect last March 15 and 3 COVID-19 positive cases in Rockwell Business Center called for unusually extensive measures which inadvertently resulted in a degree of inconvenience for the frontliners and health care workers of our neighbor, The Medical City," RBC-Ortigas said.

On Friday, some TMC healthworkers complained on social media about not being allowed to park in RBC-Ortigas, after telling the guards they were from the neighboring hospital.

RBC-Ortigas is an office and retail development by Rockwell Land Corporation, a member of the Lopez Group of Companies.

As of Saturday, March 28, the Philippines has 1,075 coronavirus cases, with 68 deaths. – Rappler.com