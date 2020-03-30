MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines activated its electric scooter service GrabWheels, free of charge, for frontliners.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, Grab Philippines said it has provided 50 e-scooters to the following city governments for the rollout:

Manila

Quezon City

San Juan

Muntinlupa

Navotas

Marikina

Pasig

"The e-scooters will improve short-distance commutes for health care workers, frontliners, and barangay officials in these cities," Grab said.

The ride-hailing giant added that it has 300 more e-scooters ready for deployment to other local government units, depending on the need of health workers.

Qualified users will have to coordinate with the local government units on how to borrow the e-scooters.

Grab said users will have to accomplish waivers upon borrowing. The firm also encouraged them to wear a helmet while riding the e-scooter.

GrabWheels is among the initiatives under the company's GrabBayanihan campaign to help address the mass transportation ban, given lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com