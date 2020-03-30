MANILA, Philippines – Ramon Ang's San Miguel Corporation will be buying P500 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for doctors, nurses, and health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are hoping to fill the gap and continue supporting our government in whatever way we can. Our health care workers and government responders are risking their own lives to save ours, but they are running out of equipment to protect themselves," said San Miguel president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang.

San Miguel is checking its network of global suppliers for the PPEs.

The company, however, recognizes that the worldwide demand for medical supplies is very high.

It urged local suppliers to come forward and retool their facilities to produce PPEs. (READ: NEDA urges manufacturers to switch to products for coronavirus fight)

Ang also asked the government to provide the private sector with technical specifications and standards for the protective items.

"[W]e need to streamline the certification and approval processes so that those who wish to respond can immediately provide the supplies our medical frontliners need," Ang said.

San Miguel's Ginebra San Miguel recently converted its liquor plants into production facilities for rubbing alcohol. (READ: LIST: Aid from Philippine companies during coronavirus pandemic)

San Miguel has donated over P100 million worth of food and around 100,000 liters of alcohol. – Rappler.com