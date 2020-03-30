MANILA, Philippines – Rolando "Ron" Valdueza, longtime executive at broadcast network ABS-CBN, died on Monday, March 30. He was 60 years old.

Valdueza served in various capacities at the company for over 3 decades, with his last being the CFO, or chief financial officer, of the ABS-CBN Group.

In a statement on Monday, ABS-CBN called Valdueza "a good leader whose passion for service and love for people will always be remembered."

The network also said he "definitely played an integral role in the company’s expansion and development."

Valdueza started in ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp as a budget officer in 1988, then became Sky Cable regional director for the Visayas and Mindanao and later managing director of Pilipino Cable Company.

He was named head of ABS-CBN Regional Network Group in 2001, where he greatly contributed "to the network’s national leadership by improving operation efficiencies, strengthening local programming, and bringing ABS-CBN closer to local communities," said the network.

In 2008, he became ABS-CBN Corporation's CFO. Four years later, he was appointed CFO of ABS-CBN Group and headed the network's Corporate Services Group 2.

"We thank him for generously sharing his brilliance and dedication so that ABS-CBN can fulfill its mission to serve the Filipino through the years," said ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com