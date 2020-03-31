PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Clark International Airport (CRK) will suspend all its commercial flights beginning Friday, April 3.

In an advisory on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening, March 31, CRK said that only “service essential cargo flights and support to the Philippine government” will remain operational.

“Due to continuing travel restrictions being implemented in our country and abroad as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, air carriers flying out of Clark International Airport (CRK) have announced the temporary suspension of all commercial flights,” the advisory stated.

CRK said that it will continue to post updates as it receives information from airlines and advised passengers to continue communicating with their respective airlines for flight updates.

The airport management also thanked its staff, especially the frontliners, who served the passengers flying out and disembarking at Clark Freeport Zone.

It said that, along the airport commercial flight operations, its point-to-point (P2P) bus service from Clark to Ninoy Aquino International Airport will also be suspended.

From March 23 to 28, the flights at CRK included:

Asiana Airlines (Incheon-Clark-Incheon)

Emirates (Dubai-Clark-Dubai)

Korean Air (Incheon-Clark-Incheon)

Qatar Airways (Doha-Clark-Doha)

– Rappler.com