MANILA, Philippines– The Philippine government is expected to spend big as it struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists have urged Duterte's economic team to spend at least P300 billion monthly to help millions of hungry Filipinos, amid the lockdowns disrupting supply chains and slashing thousands of jobs.

However, experts worry that disbursements have been terribly slow. The implementation of the lockdown also remains problematic despite several clarifications from top agencies.

The government has yet to give a detailed breakdown of expenses and funding source.

Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas talks to Sonny Africa, executive director of think tank IBON Foundation on what programs the government should spend on and where to source funds. – Rappler.com