MANILA, Philippines – Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala supports the government's decision to extend the Luzon lockdown to April 30, as coronavirus cases in the Philippines show no signs of slowing down.

"This is consistent with the research data on past pandemics, evaluation of initiatives in other countries, and various statistical analyses that we have been studying to help break the COVID-19 pandemic," Zobel said in a statement on Wednesday, April 8.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,870 coronavirus cases in the country. Of these, 182 have died while 96 have recovered.

Zobel said the Ayala group of companies will continue to assist its employees and communities while awaiting new guidelines for the extended lockdown.

The Ayala group, which is the oldest conglomerate in the Philippines, joined over 30 companies to donate over P1.6 billion to feed 1.5 million urban poor families affected by the lockdown.

The conglomerate is also set to complete the conversion of 8,000 square meters of the World Trade Center in Pasay City into a 500-bed quarantine facility.

The Ayala group earlier adopted an emergency response package worth P2.4 billion to support its employees and partner employers amid the pandemic. All employees, including retail workers, construction workers, service providers, security guards, and employees of similar businesses, are receiving wages through the allocation. – Rappler.com