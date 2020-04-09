PARIS, France – Air France-KLM passenger numbers plunged nearly 57% in March and it expects more than 90% of its planes to be grounded this month and in May due to the coronavirus crisis, the group said on Thursday, April 9.

The company said given the restrictions imposed on air travel, it would slash capacity but maintain key routes from its two home hubs – Amsterdam-Schiphol and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Air France-KLM, one of the world's largest airline groups, has helped repatriate French and Dutch nationals stranded abroad by the outbreak.

It said it could not provide any guidance on its business beyond May due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus spread.

By sector in March, Asian region passenger traffic was down 65.7% compared with a year earlier, with North America falling 48.9%, Africa-Middle East 40%, Caribbean-Indian Ocean 38.3% and Latin America 37.8%.

The group added that it was suspending its monthly traffic reports until further notice.

Airline industry group International Air Transport Association estimates that the coronavirus outbreak will cost its members some $259 billion this year alone. – Rappler.com