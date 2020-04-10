MANILA, Philippines – The World Bank approved on Friday, April 10, a $500-million (P25.2-billion) loan to the Philippines to boost the country's coronavirus pandemic response.

The Washington-based lender said the amount is under the Third Risk Management Development Policy Loan, which aims to support programs that improve disaster response and rehabilitation.

The loan will be paid by the Philippine government in 29 years and has a grace period of 10.5 years. The interest rate was not mentioned in the World Bank website.

This is the country's 3rd time to avail of the financing program from the World Bank. The Philippines previously tapped the facility to reconstruct areas damaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

The World Bank said the amount may be used for the following:

Adoption and implementation of a unified disaster rehabilitation and recovery planning framework

Promotion of integrated hazard and risk analysis in physical planning, and in support of policy development

Development of multi-year investment plans for seismic risk reduction and retrofitting of important government buildings

Implementation of an emergency cash transfer program

"The World Bank is committed to supporting efforts to strengthen the Philippines' capacity to prepare for and respond to natural disasters as well as health and economic shocks like COVID-19," said Achim Fock, World Bank acting country director for the Philippines.

The latest funding is on top of the $100-million "fast track COVID-19 facility" secured last March. (READ: Worst-case scenario: PH economy may contract 0.5%, says World Bank)

The government needs cold cash immediately to address the pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III to produce money at all costs. (READ: What we know so far: Funding the fight vs coronavirus)

Think tank Ibon Foundation earlier said there is no need for loans, as the government can cancel some infrastructure projects and reallocate the funds toward coronavirus response. – Rappler.com