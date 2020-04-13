MANILA, Philippines- Billionaire Ramon Ang’s son Jomar has passed away, the family announced on Monday, April 13.

Ang said Jomar died last April 11. Jomar is the chief financial officer of RSA Motors, dealer of BMW cars in the Philippines.

“It has been a painful experience, but we have been comforted by the expressions of love and sympathy sent to us in so many ways," Ang and his wife Tessie said in a statement.

“Jomar was a dutiful, loving, and kind-hearted son. He was a source of great joy to us and we are truly blessed to have had his love and presence in our lives. We know in our hearts that he is in a much better place now.”

Last January 12, Ang said that Jomar was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center and is "fighting for his life."