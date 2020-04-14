MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) expanded goods covered by the price freeze and enforcement of the suggested retail price scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The expanded price freeze includes imported, local, and National Food Authority rice, as well as local round scad or galunggong, pork liempo, medium chicken egg, and cooking oil.

The expanded list of basic agri-fishery commodities and their respective price per kilogram includes:

Milkfish (cage-cultured) - P162

Tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) - P120

Round scad or galunggong (imported) - P130

Pork (pigue/kasim) - P190

Chicken (whole) - P130

Sugar (refined) - P50

Sugar (brown) - P45

Red onion (fresh) - P95

Garlic (fresh, imported) - P70

Garlic (fresh, local) - P120

Rice (imported): special - P51; premium - P42; well-milled - P40; regular - P39

Rice (local): special - P53; premium - P45; well-milled - P40; regular - P33

NFA rice (regular-milled) - P27

Round scad or galunggong (local) - P130

Pork (liempo) - P225

Chicken egg (medium) - P6.50 per piece

Cooking oil (30 ml) - P24

Cooking oil (1 liter) - P50

"The expansion of the list forms part of our continuing efforts to ensure availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices in Metro Manila and other urban markets nationwide," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said. (READ: Farmers trash spoiled vegetables while poor go hungry)

Under the Price Act, prices of goods listed above should not exceed 10% of the prices set by the DA.

Business establishments found to have violated the price freeze would face a fine ranging from P5,000 to P1 million, and imprisonment of up to 10 years. – Rappler.com