JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – South Africa's central bank on Tuesday, April 14, slashed its main interest rate by a full percentage point, the second such cut in less than a month, and predicted the economy would shrink by 6.1% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made after an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), whose scheduled meeting was due in May.

"The [MPC] of the South African Reserve Bank decided to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. This takes the repo rate to 4.25% per annum," the bank said in a statement.

This is the 3rd cut this year.

On March 19, the bank cut the rate by one percentage point following a 0.25-percentage-point cut in January.

"The COVID-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty," central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference.

Three weeks earlier, the bank had forecast growth domestic product (GDP) this year to contract by 0.2%.

It now expects GDP in 2020 to contract by 6.1% before growing by 2.2% in 2021 and 2.7% in 2022, the governor said. (READ: South Africa's mining, tourism brace for virus buffeting)

The rand has depreciated by 22.6% against the greenback since the start of the year, he said.

South Africa, which has the biggest industrialized economy in Africa, slipped into a recession during the final quarter of 2019.

It has the highest recorded numbers of coronavirus infection in sub-Saharan Africa, with 2,272 cases, including 27 fatalities.

The outbreak has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to impose a total lockdown, which kicked into action on March 27 and is due to run to end of April. – Rappler.com