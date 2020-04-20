MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Healthcare Holdings and Qualimed teamed up to convert the latter's facility in Sta Rosa City, Laguna, into a coronavirus referral hospital.

Qualimed Hospital-Sta Rosa, located at Nuvali, will expand its capabilities to manage patients as a full-scale COVID-19 referral hospital.

The facility would have a COVID-19 triage holding area, a building with a Biosafety Level 2 Laboratory capable of COVID-19 testing, and inpatient beds for exclusive use of COVID-19 patients.

Qualimed would also expand the hospital's current bed capacity for its intensive care unit and form a dedicated team of medical professionals, including volunteer clinical staff from Qualimed, Ayala's FamilyDOC, and Healthway networks. (READ: 75 PH hospitals now have facilities dedicated for coronavirus patients – DOH)

Qualimed Sta Rosa is already open to receiving coronavirus referrals, but the upgraded facilities will be opened in phases beginning May 1.

Edwin Mercado, chief executive officer (CEO) of Qualimed Health Network, said the facility "would be compliant with infection control standards to ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals."

The project was made possible through contributions from various Ayala Group companies, including Ayala Corporation, Ayala Foundation, Ayala Land, BPI Foundation, AC Energy, Manila Water, Globe, IMI, and AC Motors.

"We've come together at the Ayala Group to support this project so that patients can have a facility to go to, especially during these difficult times," said Paolo Borromeo, president and CEO of AC Health.

Individuals interested to join their medical team may email hr@achealth.com.ph.

Chemotherapy center

Meanwhile, Healthway Medical in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, was allowed by the Department of Health to be a chemotherapy infusion center to serve the needs of cancer patients, especially as hospitals have reached peak capacity.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Appointments can be made through its hotline (02) 7720-6109 or its website www.healthway.com.ph. – Rappler.com