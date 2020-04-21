MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua brushed off comments of his predecessor regarding his independence, saying that his track record as an economist will speak for itself.

Former National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) director-general Ernesto Pernia earlier said Chua's appointment was a signal that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted less debates and disagreements in the economic team.

Pernia resigned last Friday, April 17, as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: TIMELINE: Ernesto Pernia as NEDA secretary)

"My track record of being an objective economist should speak for itself.... People see where I came from, the work I've done, comments and praises of other people, I hope that my track record can answer that," Chua said in his first virtual press briefing on Tuesday, April 21.

Chua, who was former finance undersecretary, added that he did not covet the NEDA position.

"It doesn't concern me if I am secretary, acting secretary, or OIC (officer-in-charge). My heart and my commitment is to respond to the call of duty," Chua said.

He added that he will stay in NEDA in whatever capacity, for as long as Duterte wants him in the agency.

Prior to joining the government in 2016, Chua was senior economist of the World Bank for a decade.

He is considered as one of the main architects of Duterte's tax reform agenda, including the controversial Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law.

Movements

Chua confirmed reports that NEDA Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro has resigned following the departure of Pernia.

Navarro was Pernia's appointee and headed NEDA's regional development group.

Chua said Navarro is set to return to the government's think tank, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, where she was senior fellow.

Chua urged other NEDA officials not to leave the agency amid the coronavirus crisis, adding that movements may bog down their work.