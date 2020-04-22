MANILA, Philippines – Popular motel chain Hotel Sogo donated P60 million worth of accommodations equivalent to 800 rooms for health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel SOGO said on Wednesday, April 22, that 10 of its branches provided rooms to workers of 25 hospitals in key cities in the country.

"The donation of 800+ rooms for the use of frontliners is in cooperation with 25 hospital directors and the mayors of Manila, Caloocan, Naga, Bacoor, Pasay, Alabang, and Quezon City," the motel chain said in a statement.

Hotel Sogo earlier announced its aim to provide free temporary shelter for frontliners last March.

Other motels have also contributed to the fight against the pandemic. Last March, Dahlia Hotel in Pasig City was converted into a quarantine facility.

Hotels are one of the most affected businesses during the lockdown. – Rappler.com