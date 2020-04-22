MANILA, Philippines – 2GO Group chairman Dennis Uy said the company will not be accepting any payment from the government for the use of its ships as floating quarantine facilities.

Uy said in a statement on Wednesday night, April 22, that he conferred with other shareholders of the company and instructed them to waive the P35-million payment offered by the government.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday morning that the government will shell out P35 million for renting the ships, adding that the fee was "cheap."

People on social media then criticized this deal, with many pointing out that other big conglomerates have foregone income and donated millions as the Philippines deals with the coronavirus crisis.

"To set the record straight, actual cost to operate the two vessels as quarantine facilities is at P260 million. But this was intended to be a donation. The P35 million was an offer made by the DOTr (Department of Transportation), for which we had no plans of accepting," Uy said.

"I agree with the comments of some of the netizens that have been brought to my attention," he added.

Uy also said he would shoulder other expected expenses to operate the ships, "if necessary."

Uy, a major campaign donor of President Rodrigo Duterte, went on to apologize to Filipinos.

"Again, I apologize if this news has unduly offended some of our fellow Filipinos, so let me be clear, 2GO is providing two vessels to serve as quarantine facilities free of charge to the Filipino people," he said.

Tugade said the large 2GO ship has a bed capacity of 1,400. But for physical distancing purposes, only around 400 people can be accommodated.

The ship only began taking in patients last Sunday, April 19. So far, only 270 beds are being used, said Tugade.

As for the smaller ship, it has a capacity of 200 people. At least 135 beds are already being used.

In total, the two ships can accommodate only 600 people, far from the government's initial pronouncement of 1,800.

The ships were envisioned to help ease congestion in hospitals. Tugade had said in a statement that Metro Manila hospitals "pleaded for help" because some them were operating beyond capacity. – Rappler.com