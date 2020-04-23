MANILA, Philippines – The country's pork supply will last only 8 days, as coronavirus lockdowns around the country and the spread of African swine fever (ASF) hurt supply.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said on Thursday, April 23, that pork supply "remains a challenge," but they are working on increasing production to address the looming shortage.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of pigs had already died due to ASF, with most cases reported in Luzon. ASF only affects pigs. (READ: Pork from China caused African swine fever outbreak in Philippines)

All major islands have reported ASF cases, with Davao del Sur in Mindanao reporting 10,000 pigs killed.

Over 250,000 pigs were culled or have died since the first outbreak in August 2019, according to a PhilStar report.

Meanwhile, Dar also said fish supply would last only 12 days, citing logistical problems.

Fish sold in Metro Manila come from Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Central Luzon, and checkpoints have disrupted deliveries.

The agriculture chief admitted that there are also looming problems with meat imports, prompting the agency to strategize better.

However, Dar said the situation at checkpoints has significantly improved in recent days and trucks carrying agricultural products have been able to pass through. (READ: 4 options for the Philippines' coronavirus lockdown)

Due to improved enforcement, vegetable deliveries have been smoother, with Dar saying that supply would last 28 days.

Chicken supply remains abundant and could last 111 days.

Rice and corn are seen to last for 84 and 147 days, respectively. – Rappler.com