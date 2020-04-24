MANILA, Philippines – Manulife Philippines will provide free insurance coverage worth P3 billion for more than 60,000 active Grab and Lalamove riders working during the coronavirus lockdown.

Manulife said the free coverage will help protect the riders and their families, in the event of injury or death while on the job.

"Delivery riders are essential in bringing necessities and important supplies safely to our doorsteps during this community quarantine," said Richard Bates, president and chief executive officer of Manulife Philippines.

Demand for delivery services has gone up since the Metro Manila lockdown started last March 15, followed by the lockdown for the entire Luzon beginning March 17, as public transportation was paralyzed to flatten the infection curve.

"Our delivery riders also enable various establishments, many of them small and medium enterprises, to keep their businesses afloat by helping them reach their customers at home," said Lalamove Philippines managing director Dannah Majarocon.

Malacañang announced on Friday, April 24, that Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and several other parts of Luzon will remain under quarantine until May 15. – Rappler.com