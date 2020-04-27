MANILA, Philippines – Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings is reopening more stores in Metro Manila and certain regions that will shift to general community quarantine later this week.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, April 27, Fruitas said it will reopen 10 more stores this week, bringing the total active stores to over 60 nationwide.

The company is also looking at gradually expanding operations, saying it is prepared to open almost all stores even as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

"We will continue strict implementation of safety measures for both employees and customers, including provision of employee transportation where necessary, temperature checks, compulsory wearing of face masks for employees, and regular disinfection of operating stores," Fruitas said.

Fruitas' Sabroso Lechon has also resumed delivery by-the-kilo of dishes in Metro Manila. The Cebu delivery hub is offering more choices like shakes, lemonade, halo-halo, and pizza. (READ: Jamaican Patties now available for delivery in Metro Manila)

Fruitas president and chief executive officer Lester Yu said the company is upgrading some of its stores into delivery hubs, as the country gears up for the new normal post-pandemic.

"As we resume operations in more stores, we will continue to adapt our business model and optimize the use of our resources. We are looking at ways to make it easier and faster for our customers to order our products and at contactless pick-up options," said Yu.

Fruitas has 1,068 stores across the country and over 20 brands in its portfolio, including well-loved food concepts Fruitas Fresh from Babot's Farm, Buko Loco, Buko ni Fruitas, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Johnn Lemon, Juice Avenue, Black Pearl, Friends Fries, The Mango Farm, 7,107 Halo Halo Islands, Tea Rex, Kuxina, Shou La Mien Hand Pulled Noodles, and Sabroso Lechon. – Rappler.com