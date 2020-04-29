MANILA, Philippines – Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services launched text service facilities for consumers to check water bills in light of the coronavirus lockdown in Metro Manila.

Maynilad

Maynilad's My Water Bill program allows customers to get regular billing updates and notifications after one-time registration.

There are 3 ways to register:

Online - Customers can register through the online portal here.

Once registered, customers will receive monthly water bill notifications through text or email.

Water bills in the past 12 months can also be viewed.

Accredited online payment channels are listed on the portal for customers who wish to pay their bills. (READ: FALSE: Meralco, Maynilad waive March 2020 billings)

Text - Customers can register by texting Maynilad <space> ON <space> CAN <space> account name to 09191626000.

Customers who are not yet registered under the My Water Bill program can also view their current bill immediately by texting Maynilad <space> BILL <space> contract account number and send it to 09191626000. No registration is needed.

Guided enrollment - Customers may also register for My Water Bill by calling Maynilad Hotline 1626, or sending a private message to Maynilad's Facebook page or Twitter account. They just need to provide their email address and/or mobile number, and Maynilad's customer service representatives will handle their enrollment.

Manila Water

Manila Water customers can type MW <space> BILL <space> CAN <space> last 8 digits of contract account number and send it to 225600.

The sender will then receive information on outstanding balance and a link to a list of channels and facilities through which customers can settle payment without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Customers may also receive a reply informing them of overpayment or of no outstanding balance, when applicable. – Rappler.com