This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON, USA – The decade of United States economic expansion ended dramatically in the 1st quarter when gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 4.8% as the coronavirus hit, according to government data released on Wednesday, April 29.

It was the biggest decline in GDP in 12 years, as the pandemic forced businesses to close, halting purchases and investment, the Commerce Department reported.

But the report on the January-March quarter noted it could not quantify the full economic effects of the virus. – Rappler.com