MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia released a schedule of special recovery flights in the Philippines for those who are affected by the lockdown or enhanced community quarantine in parts of Luzon and in different areas of the country.

The flights are in response to requests from various organizations, including local and international government agencies.

Below is the schedule of special recovery flights as of Saturday, May 2:

Those who intend to book these flights must get in touch with the relevant government agency.

The airline is arranging more flights as required.

AirAsia added that flight schedules may change at short notice, as new regulations may have to be met in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization," it said.

It added, "AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments." – Rappler.com