MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has extended to May 15 the rental holiday for airport concessionaires.

“(Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade) has instructed us to implement another rental holiday in view of the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) up to May 15. Further rental holidays will be discussed and possibly agreed upon as the situation progresses. At present, the threat of COVID-19 remains and continues to increase that’s why we have to act and help the airline industry recover,” said Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Jim Sydiongco.

The deferment of payment for landing and take-off, as well as, parking fees for domestic and international flights in CAAP-operated airports will also last a year, or until March 12, 2021, according to the DOTr.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will also defer for one year the collection of aeronautical fees of local air carriers.

"Further, MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said that interest charges for late settlement of account that fall due within the ECQ period are waived. MIAA is also not imposing interest on the deferred collection of May 2020 rental," the DOTr added.

Although much of the flights are suspended, Filipinos employed overseas and who need to return to their host countries are allowed to fly out. Returning Filipinos can also fly in to the Philippines. – Rappler.com