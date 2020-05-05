MANILA, Philippines – Inflation decelerated to 2.2% in April 2020 as oil prices in the global market plummeted to historic lows and market activities hibernated amid the coronavirus crisis.

The latest figure announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, May 5, is lower than the 2.5% registered in March 2020 and the 3% recorded in April 2019.

Economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier projected inflation to settle between 1.9% and 2.7%, as lower oil prices and transportation costs offset rising prices of rice and other food items.

Inflation settling within target gave the central bank room to aggressively cut interest rates by 125 basis points to 2.75% and the reserve requirement or the amount banks need to hold in their reserves by 200 basis points to 12% to support the economy.

But BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno noted they are likely to hit the brakes on monetary easing. – Rappler.com