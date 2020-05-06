MANILA, Philippines – Media giant ABS-CBN went off-air for the first time since the Marcos dictatorship in 1972, over the non-renewal of its franchise under the Duterte administration.

While its legacy broadcast television business and radio stations shut down, its other units and subsidiaries remain in operation since these do not require a congressional franchise. (READ: 'Neutral' Duterte wants lawmakers to 'vote as they please' on ABS-CBN)

Cable news channel ANC continues to deliver news, as the order by the National Telecommunications Commission does not cover it.

With diversification, ranging from broadcast to theme parks, ABS-CBN has other revenue streams. The public also has other options to watch the network's content, although limited.

Online

The ABS-CBN website continues to deliver news and entertainment content, even as its broadcast counterpart went off-air.

Its social media accounts also remain active.

ABS-CBN's free video service and app, iWant, is still streaming content as well. (READ: LIST: Where you can still access ABS-CBN content)

The network also has a YouTube-certified multi-channel network called Adober Studios. Through this, content creators can publish and monetize original videos. This also includes Stellar, the first influencer marketing platform in the country designed to connect celebrities with more brands and followers.

Film and music

ABS-CBN produces films and music through its subsidiary ABS-CBN Film Productions, popularly known as Star Cinema.

Star Cinema is also unaffected by the cease and desist order.

Cable

The network also has Sky Cable, the Philippines' leading cable brand, which delivers direct-to-home television services. It has around one million subscribers.

One Sky Fiber offers fiber-powered broadband, which is bundled with high-definition cable TV and its content arm Sky On Demand.

Meanwhile, Skybiz provides content for the hospitality industry.

It also has The Filipino Channel (TFC) for overseas Filipinos. TFC and its online product offerings are available in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and other countries in Asia and the Pacific, competing with similar service providers and other entertainment means of the Filipino communities in these areas.

In 2015, the company released the Philippines' first digital terrestrial set-top box, called ABS-CBN TVPlus. Aside from carrying free-to-air digital broadcasts, it has 4 digital TV channels exclusive to the company's set-top box. As of 2018, it has sold over 6.7 million TVPlus boxes.

Experience

ABS-CBN also has an events and theme park business.

The network owns KidZania, an interactive theme park for children located in Bonifacio Global City. It is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Studio Experience is the network's themed studio tour business, which allows visitors to experience how the network operates.

Retail

ABS-CBN sells merchandise through its physical and online stores, as well as partner stores.

It also has a joint venture with CJ O Shopping Corporation of Korea, which provides a TV shopping experience to customers.

Others

According to its annual financial statements, ABS-CBN is involved in money remittance services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada.

It also listed other businesses like a call center, film archiving, marketing and sales, service support, and real estate.

Income

While the network is quite diversified, its main source of cash is its media business. (READ: Businesses urge gov't: Bring back ABS-CBN)

In 2018, ABS-CBN's net income stood at P1.9 billion.

Only its media arm generated positive net income of P2.5 billion, and it had to carry other units which incurred losses.

In the 1st half of 2019, ABS-CBN's net income stood at P1.47 billion, mainly driven by its media business. Other units continued to experience losses. – Rappler.com