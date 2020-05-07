MANILA, Philippines – Lockdowns, crippled supply chains, and canceled vacations due to the coronavirus crisis crushed the Philippines' growth story in the 1st quarter of 2020.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the 1st quarter contracted by 0.2%, said the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 7.

The last time the economy contracted was 22 years ago, in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

GDP growth went into negative territory from the 6.7% growth registered in the 4th quarter of 2019 and the 5.6% in the 1st quarter of last year.

Negative growth came earlier than expected, as experts had projected it would occur in the 2nd or 3rd quarters.

A negative GDP indicates business closures and job losses due to weak economic activity.

The government admits this is merely a glimpse of what's to come.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III previously said zero growth is the country's best scenario for the full year of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Philippines is bracing for a technical recession or at least two straight quarters of negative economic growth.

GDP is the total value of all finished goods and services produced within a country in a specific period. It provides a snapshot of the health of a country's economy and is used by policymakers and experts in decision-making.

To cushion the pandemic's impact on the economy, the government has started giving out cash to the poorest households, streamlined inspections at checkpoints, and is set to ramp up infrastructure activities. These will be funded by both loans and funds from the national government.

As of Wednesday, May 6, the Philippines has over 10,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. – Rappler.com