MANILA, Philippines – Ninoy Aquino International Airport has lost close to P2 billion in revenues, airport chief Ed Monreal said Thursday, May 7.

At the Laging Handa briefing, Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal was asked about how much NAIA has lost due to the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine.

"Medyo malaki po ang kawalan ng ating paliparan. Sa ngayon, nasa tally namin ay noong end of April, tumatala na po kami ng almost mahigit isang bilyon na losses ng revenues sa ating paliparan," Monreal said.

(We have had big losses in our airport. Now, based on our tally as of end-April, we are registering almost more than P1 billion in revenue losses in our airport.)

MIAA is the government agency which operates the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In a text message to Rappler, Monreal said that MIAA's year-to-date revenue has gone down by P1.8 billion, compared to the same period last year.

MIAA earns from aircraft landing and take-off fees, as well as parking fees. Airport taxes, terminal fees, lease of hangars, and commercial concessions are also among the sources of revenue for MIAA.

The coronavirus outbreak has pushed several countries to impose travel restrictions, lowering the demand of travel. On May 3, the Philippine government has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the country to arrest the spread of the virus.

While majority of NAIA flights are suspended, cargo flights, medical supplies, utility, and maintenance flights are still allowed to operate.

MIAA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have extended the rental holiday for airport concessionaires to May 15, the supposed end of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Collection of payment for landing and take-off, as well as, parking fees for domestic and international flights is also deferred until 2021 in airports nationwide. – Rappler.com