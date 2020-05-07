PARIS, France – French confinement measures caused industrial output to plunge by 16.2% in March on a monthly basis, data released on Thursday, May 7, by the statistics institute Insee showed.

Activity declined "substantially" in all industrial sectors, after edging up by 0.8% in February, the institute said in a statement.

A breakdown of the data showed that construction activity was hit the hardest as it contracted by 40.1% after a slight 1.1% gain in February.

A slump in auto manufacturing pushed the transportation materials category down by 35.9% in March, but there were also a few exceptions to the downward trend.

Pharmaceutical output leapt by 15.9% as the virus underpinned consumption of certain medications, and increases were also reported by companies that produced prepared meals and baby food.

For the 1st quarter as a whole, industrial output was 5.6% lower compared with the last 3 months of 2019, Insee said. – Rappler.com