MANILA, Philippines – In the middle of criticisms to its decision to reopen controversial Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), the Duterte administration promises it will be more strict especially with its taxes.

Finance Assistant Secretary Tony Lambino said in a statement on Saturday, May 9, that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued a set of guidelines and requirements before POGOs can reopen.

"The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is making sure that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and their respective service providers are properly registered and will pay the correct amount of income taxes and franchise fees to the government before they are allowed to resume operations during the quarantine period," said Lambino.

One requirement is that POGO licensees and operators should show proof that they have settled all their 2019 tax obligations, including franchise taxes.

The BIR also said POGOs must have already paid their withholding taxes for January to April 2020, as well as first quarter payments for 2020 franchise tax.

The same is required for POGO service providers, including that they should have already paid the 25% final withholding tax due from their foreign employees.

"Tax compliant POGO service providers would not be issued tax clearances by the BIR should their POGO operators or licensees fail to comply with the bureau's new requirements," Lambino said.

The BIR guidelines were issued May 6.

The Accredited Service Providers Association of PAGCOR (ASPAP), an organization of POGO service providers, said that the government has its "unequivocal commitment to settle the appropriate tax liabilities."

"However, just like any legitimate business venture, our association is hopeful that the concerned agencies shall be able to roll out a more clear-cut guidelines and regulations on taxation which will be referenced by the industry in its forecasts and financial plans," the ASPAP said in a statement.

Uproar vs POGOs

The reopening of POGOs amid the pandemic triggered public uproar, including from lawmakers. Senate investigations earlier this year exposed POGOs' links to crimes.

In present laws, there is no prohibition against POGOs, only statutes that ban the so-called poor man's gambling like jueteng, jai alai, cara y cruz (heads or tails), and the like.

Senator Joel Villanueva also warned that POGOs have "a huge potential of spreading the disease because there are several workers working an enclosed area and are residing in high rise condominiums."

Lambino said: "All POGOs and their service providers must also strictly adhere to the government’s safety and health protocols such as limited operations per shift, shuttle services for employees, regular body temperature checks and disinfection within the workplace, social distancing and wearing of masks, among other measures to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus." – Rappler.com



--

Lian Buan

Multimedia Reporter, Rappler.com

lian.buan@rappler.com

+63977-491-4435

@lianbuan