MANILA, Philippines – With the easing of restrictions in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting Saturday, May 16, major malls will reopen but with safety measures in place.

Malls in areas under ECQ have been shut down since mid-March as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus disease. Only their supermarkets, pharmacies, and delivery food outlets were allowed to remain open from then until May 15. (READ: Filipinos' mallculture under threat due to coronavirus lockdowns)

Under a modified ECQ beginning Saturday, malls will now be allowed to open non-leisure shops as well – on top of essential establishments – as ordered by the government.

Here are their safety measure as well as rules that mallgoers should remember, as announced by mall operators in separate statements on Friday, May 15.

This list will be updated as more malls announce their reopening measures.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

“Heightened safety measures including the strict implementation of social distancing, mandatory thermal checks, compulsory wearing of facemasks and cashless transactions are among the new safeguards that will be part of the ‘new normal’ in its lifestyle malls and commercial properties across the country,” Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said in a statement on Friday.

Properties

Eastwood Mall, Eastwood Citywalk and The Clubhouse at Temple Drive in Quezon City

Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila

Uptown Bonifacio, Forbes Town and Venice Grand Canal in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City

Three Central Mall, Paseo Center and San Lorenzo Place Mall in Makati City

California Garden Square in Mandaluyong City

The Village Square Alabang in Las Piñas City, Twin Lakes Shopping Village in Laurel, Batangas

Southwoods Mall in Binan, Laguna

Mactan Alfresco in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Festive Walk Mall in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

Safety and preventive measures

Thermal scanning and foot bath are mandatory for all guests at all entrances

All guests, mall employees, and store personnel are required to wear face masks at all times

Social distancing of 3 feet apart within mall premises and when queuing at concierge, ATMs, cashiers and comfort rooms is strictly implemented

Alcohol and hand sanitizers are available

Guests are encouraged to use cashless transactions for their purchases

Only guests ages 21 to 59 will be allowed to enter. Guests must present their IDs upon entry.

Elevator and parking card push buttons are sanitized every 30 minutes

Parking cards are sanitized before deployment at the card dispenser

Sanitation squad is deployed at all times to deep clean door handles, handrails, comfort rooms and common areas

Escalator handrails are disinfected using UV light

Dine-in is not allowed in all dining establishments

Pick-up counters and drive-thru stations are in place for takeout orders and deliveries

Free WiFi is temporarily unavailable

Air conditioning is set at 26 degrees Celsius

SM Supermalls

"As part of SM’s campaign to promote #SafeMallingAtSM, all SM malls will continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean, complying with safety and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations," SM Supermalls said in a statement.

Safety and preventive measures

Malls are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to opening and throughout mall hours especially in areas with heavy contact

Entrances are equipped with temperature checks and disinfecting foot mats

Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and rest rooms

Rest rooms are sanitized every 30 minutes

Everyone will be required to wear face masks at all times

Social distancing will be observed

Free Wi-Fi access will be disabled

Leisure establishments will remain closed

Hallways and common areas will have directional arrows to encourage one-way customer traffic and help people avoid close contact with others

to encourage one-way customer traffic and help people avoid close contact with others Safety protocol officers are deployed to reinforce the mall measures

SM will run COVID-19 rapid testing for all employees and agency frontliners, including janitors and security guards.

Protective equipment are provided to mall frontliners, while all employees will have temperature checks at the start of the shift and throughout the day

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls has yet to release its reopening plans and measures as of Friday afternoon, but it posted an infographic of its safety measures.

– Rappler.com