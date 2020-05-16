Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Saturday night, May 16.

MANILA, Philippines – After over two months of hibernation due to the coronavirus pandemic, parts of the Philippine economy will reopen on Saturday, May 16.

Metro Manila, and several other key cities and provinces, will transition into modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), where the following measures are relaxed: stringent limiting of movement and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of food and essential services, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols become less necessary. (READ: EXPLAINER: What's modified ECQ and modified GCQ?)

However, the easing comes with the risk of a surge in infections, as seen in different countries.

Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas talks to Procter & Gamble human resources country lead Vince Dizon on the company's approach in keeping workers healthy, some business plans, and how the company plans to move forward toward a "better normal." – Rappler.com