MANILA, Philippines – The Aboitiz group will regularly conduct COVID-19 tests for employees who need to be physically present in their offices until 2021 to ensure a safe working environment.

Regularly testing frontliners every two weeks is among Aboitiz's precautionary measures as it takes a phased approach to reopening its offices, following the relaxation of lockdown rules, according to a statement issued on Monday, May 18. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

Before returning to work, employees will undergo an online risk assessment to check risk exposure and medical condition.

Those who are cleared will be given a "return-to-work certification" or an "immunity pass."

The conglomerate has interests in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, and land. Aboitiz said about 12,674 employees and subcontractors need to be physically present at offices or site facilities to perform their functions. (READ: Meet the 5th generation of Aboitiz leaders)

"What has become clear is that after the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), the way we work will no longer be the same as before. We will be operating in a new normal and a new business environment, a situation that we need to adapt to with resilience," said Aboitiz group president and chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz.

Majority of the conglomerate's employees would still be working from home.

"Return to work will be done on a gradual basis until the end of the year," Aboitiz said.

Thermal scanning, footbaths, use of alcohol and sanitizers, and wearing of face masks which will be provided by Aboitiz will be strictly implemented in the offices.

Proximity cards and non-contact sensors have also replaced the usual biometric scanning devices in opening access doors.

Workplace capacity will be reduced to comply with physical distancing standards, and tables will be marked accordingly to help workers identify which seats may be used.

Videoconferencing is still encouraged within the office to avoid face-to-face communication. All meetings and other activities with external parties will still be conducted online. – Rappler.com