MANILA, Philippines – Tourism revenues and arrivals declined by more than half for the first trimester of 2020, compared to the same period last year.

At the Senate hearing on government's coronavirus measures, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat said that the revenues were slashed by 55% from January to April 2020.

The Philippines only earned P79.8 billion for this period, against 2019's P180.52 billion.

Foreigners who arrived in the country from January to April reached 1.3 million, or 54% lower than the 2019 figure of 2.8 million tourist arrivals.

Puyat attributed this to the enforcement of travel restrictions and quarantine measures across the globe, severely hitting micro, small, and medium enterprises which comprise a huge chunk of the tourism industry.

"With both international and domestic travel restrictions in effect for the entirety of April, there have been no visiting tourists. Therefore, no revenue for the industry this month," Puyat said.

Once tourism is allowed, Puyat said that they would be implementing certain policies, such as regular sanitation of facilities and tourism transportation; provision of sanitation and disinfecting equipment; regular inspection of facilities; and enforcement of physical distancing.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, tourism activities are only allowed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), but only at a maximum 50% operational capacity. (DOCUMENT: Omnibus guidelines on modified ECQ, modified GCQ)

Currently, there are no areas under MGCQ. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

Cebu City and Mandaue City are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), while Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, and Angeles City are under a modified ECQ. The rest of the country are under GCQ. – Rappler.com