MANILA, Philippines – Customers of Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services will have to start paying up their bills to avoid disconnection, as the coronavirus lockdown eases in Metro Manila.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office said Metro Manila water concessionaires will resume meter reading by June and will be allowed to serve disconnection notices by August and September.

The MWSS said customers need to settle bills accumulated during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period to avoid service interruption. (READ: You can now text Maynilad, Manila Water for bills)

The amounts reflected in the months during the ECQ period are based on the households' average consumption, since meter reading was suspended due to the lockdown. When meter reading resumes in June, bills will be corrected and changes will be reflected in the succeeding bills.

Maynilad

Regular Maynilad customers have until July 31 to settle their accumulated bills during the ECQ period. Otherwise, disconnection notices will appear in their August bills.

For lifeline customers or pre-identified urban poor households, Maynilad is giving a longer period.

These households have until August 31 to settle bills that have accumulated from March to May, including any arrears from February that might have been left unpaid prior to the ECQ.

Beyond this period, disconnection notices will start appearing in September bills of lifeline customers.

Manila Water

Manila Water said it will start sending out disconnection notices on July 16, while actual disconnection may begin August 1.

For bills covered during the ECQ period or those that have due dates from March 16 to May 15, due dates have been reset to May 16 and will have to be settled within 60 days.

For lifeline customers, they will be offered a 3-month installment plan for bills covered during the ECQ. Disconnection notices may begin September 1 if left unpaid.

Both lifeline and non-lifeline customers will have to immediately settle bills due last February or before the ECQ period, as disconnection may begin on July 1.

For bills with due dates from May 16 onwards, disconnection may begin July 16.


