MANILA, Philippines – Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Thursday, May 21, said the government will consider allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in at 50% capacity.

In a Senate hearing on coronavirus measures, Senator Cynthia Villar asked whether the government will study the resumption of dine-in restaurant operations, as not a lot "do well" with deliveries.

Villar cautioned that the prolonged closure of dine-in operations could lead to restaurants going bankrupt. As an example, the senator cited the experience of those at malls.

Lopez said they will visit some restaurants on Saturday, May 23, to check whether minimum health protocols can be applied. Prior to the lockdown, 70% of revenues came from dine-in operations, according to the trade chief.

"Kapag tayo po nakumbinsi na safe po kumain at mai-implement 'yung (If we're convinced that it's safe to eat and implement) minimum safety protocols, we will allow [them to reopen]," Lopez said.

"We will propose or endorse [to the government's coronavirus task force] the opening of dine-in, kahit (even at) 50%, for them to have social distancing," he added.

The trade chief is hopeful that the proposal would be approved by the task force for areas under general community quarantine (GCQ). (READ: Workers tighten belts as gov't aid remains uncertain)

Quarantine policies have slightly eased under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), but dining inside restaurants is still not allowed. Only take-out and deliveries are permitted.

Currently, only Cebu City and Mandaue City are under ECQ, where work is still not allowed. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, and Angeles City are under MECQ. The rest of the country are under GCQ. – Rappler.com