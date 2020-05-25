MANILA, Philippines – Sy-led BDO Unibank is the country's top taxpayer for 2019, according to the initial list provided by the Department of Finance on Monday, May 25.

The list of the top 500 taxpayers as of May 19 included companies that heeded the government's call for corporations and individuals to file their income tax returns ahead of the deferred payment deadlines during the coronavirus lockdown.

The top 10 are:

BDO Unibank Robinsons Land Manila Electric Company Bank of the Philippine Islands Unilab Mercury Drug Maynilad Water Services Metrobank Globe Telecom Innove Communications

Next on the list of top taxpayers are the Philippine Ports Authority, Manila International Airport Authority, Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corporation, Taganito Mining Corporation, and Security Bank.

The complete list can be viewed here.

A subsidiary of embattled ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN Global Limited, also made it to the list at 299th. ([PODCAST] Law of Duterte Land: ABS-CBN and the 3 tangled branches of government)

"We hope that the commendable act of these taxpayers would inspire other taxpayers to do the same and contribute to our nation-building as we work together to get the economy back on its feet in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue had extended the tax payment deadlines thrice in April and May due to the community quarantine in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. – Rappler.com