MANILA, Philippines – The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is gearing up for the resumption of domestic flights, as Metro Manila is about to ease into general community quarantine (GCQ) in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, May 30, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates NAIA, said General Manager Ed Monreal ordered all terminal managers "to prepare for the expected resumption of domestic flights" once Metro Manila is placed under GCQ starting Monday, June 1.

Domestic flights "will operate between GCQ to GCQ areas only," added MIAA. Monreal said domestic carriers "have already expressed their intention to operate beginning June 1."

Only flights approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will be considered for slotting, said MIAA.

MIAA explained that NAIA Terminal 1 will continue servicing international commercial flights, Terminal 2 will still service all repatriation and sweeper flights as well as commercial domestic flights of Philippine Airlines, and Terminal 3 will be used by Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.

Terminal 4 will remain closed.

So far, here are the advisories of some airlines on the resumption of domestic flights at NAIA:

Cebu Pacific - beginning June 2

AirAsia - beginning June 3

Philippine Airlines - beginning June 8

How about international flights? MIAA said international flight operations at NAIA will remain limited to the 400-passenger daily cap for inbound flights imposed by the government's coronavirus task force.

MIAA reported on Saturday that out of 26 airlines operating at Terminal 1, 21 have already submitted their flight plans after May 31.

However, most of these, MIAA said, "will not be happening in the immediate future since travel bans are still existing here and abroad." – Rappler.com