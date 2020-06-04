MANILA, Philippines – Forty-four of the country's biggest business groups urged the Duterte administration to quickly implement a "more substantial" stimulus plan to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The business groups said in a joint statement on Thursday, June 4, that they support the Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy (ARISE) bill filed in the House of Representatives.

ARISE aims to spend P1.3 trillion in 3 years to support workers and businesses heavily affected by the pandemic.

Under the measure, 1.5 million jobs would be created through infrastructure projects and financial assistance.

There is also P20 billion intended for mass testing from 2020 to 2021.

"ARISE would be an effective program for building on the Bayanihan law and the measures President [Rodrigo] Duterte and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have rolled out," the business groups said.

However, Congress is set to adjourn on Friday, June 5, with economic bills still pending. A special session would be held only if the President calls for one.

"We appeal to the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the administration to have thorough but speedy deliberations to produce a law for this stage of the crisis and recovery," the business groups said.

The groups added that ARISE complements the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE), the modified version of the controversial Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization (Citira) bill. (READ: [ANALYSIS] Why make the poor pay for the coronavirus response?)

CREATE aims to lower corporate income tax to 25%, and impose targeted tax and non-tax incentives.

The joint statement was issued by the following:

Alyansa Agrikultura

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Anvil Business Club

Asia Pacific Real Estate Association-Philippines

Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Bangsamoro Federal Business Council

Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Cebu Business Club

Cebu Leads Foundation

Chinese Filipino Business Club, Incorporated

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Incorporated

Filipino CEO Circle

Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines

Fintech Alliance.PH

French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines

Institute for Solidarity in Asia, Incorporated

Institute of Corporate Directors

Investment House Association of the Philippines

IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, Incorporated

Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Incorporated

Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Makati Business Club

Management Association of the Philippines

Mindanao Business Council

National Real Estate Association

Organization of Socialized Housing Developers of the Philippines

People Management Association of the Philippines

Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Incorporated

Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives

Philippine Franchise Association

Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Philippine Life Insurance Association

Philippine Retailers Association

Philippine Women's Economic Network

Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, Incorporated

Shareholders' Association of the Philippines

Subdivision and Housing Developers Association

Tax Management Association of the Philippines

University of the Philippines School of Economics Alumni Association

Women's Business Council Philippines

