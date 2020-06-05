MANILA, Philippines – Inflation slightly went down to 2.1% in May 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced on Friday, June 5.

The latest figure is lower than the 2.2% registered in April 2020 and the 3.2% recorded in May 2019.

Lower transportation costs and food prices caused the downtrend.

Economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier projected that higher domestic oil prices, as well as the uptick in prices of agricultural goods due to Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong), contributed to upward pressures in inflation. (READ: Farmers trash spoiled vegetables while poor go hungry)

But lower electricity rates due to the averaging scheme by power companies likely pushed inflation down, despite higher consumption in households during the lockdown.

The government projects inflation to settle from 1.8% to 3.8% in 2020. – Rappler.com