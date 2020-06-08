MANILA, Philippines – The Lazada Group teamed up with GroupM, the media investment group of multinational communications company WPP – a move seen to further shake up the e-commerce industry in Southeast Asia.

Lazada has given GroupM preferred partner status, providing preferential access and pricing of Lazada's marketing assets.

The partnership is also seen to empower brands under the LazMall channel by giving them more marketing tools and options to entice customers.

Lazada will also boost GroupM and its agencies through Sponsored Solutions, a newly formed team which supports both brands and sellers and ensures better return on investments.

"Lazada Sponsored Solutions enable brands to better interact and engage with customers on our platform using our knowledge and insights about online consumer trends," said Mary Zhou, Lazada Group's chief marketing officer.

The partnership will be managed by GroupM Commerce, a dedicated team that consolidates the e-commerce expertise across the group to meet the growing needs of Asia Pacific marketers.

With the partnership, GroupM's agencies – MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker, and Essence – can deliver end-to-end solutions to their clients spanning strategic planning, traffic generation, livestream, and analytics, among others. – Rappler.com