MANILA, Philippines – Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr, chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation whose empire grew under the Marcos years, died of a lingering illness on Tuesday, June 16. He was 85.

News reports and various sources confirmed Cojuangco's death on Wednesday morning, June 17, including the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) which he supported for decades.

SMC boss Ramon Ang confirmed it in a text message to Bloomberg.

Cojuangco had a kidney transplant in 2013 but battled other illnesses as well. Radio station dzRH said he died of lung cancer.

He was married to Soledad "Gretchen" Oppen-Cojuangco of Negros Occidental, with whom he had 4 children. His sons Charlie and Mark dabbled in politics – Charlie is current representative of Tarlac's 1st District, while Mark once served as Pangasinan congressman.

Cojuangco also had two children with his longtime partner, beauty queen Aileen "Leng" Damiles.

While a staunch ally of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, Cojuangco was the first cousin of the late former president Corazon Aquino and uncle of former president Benigno Aquino III. Cory Aquino's husband and prominent anti-Marcos leader, Ninoy Aquino, was assassinated in 1983.

Business, politics, sports

Cojuangco headed San Miguel Corporation, considered the largest food and beverage corporation in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, since 1998.

He founded and chaired political party Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) in 1992. He then ran for president that same year but lost to retired general Fidel V. Ramos. He came in third behind late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

He was also governor of his home province Tarlac in the late 1960s.

Cojuangco was also a staunch supporter of basketball in the Philippines, and owned 3 teams in the Philippine Basketball Assocation: San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Star Hotshots.

He was also a key benefactor of the La Salle Green Archers men's basketball team.

Coco levy controversy

Cojuangco faced several cases of ill-gotten wealth.

The original civil case was filed in 1987, and was split into 8 in 1995 because of the different transactions involved. The court dismissed in 2008 civil case number 0033-C, which involves P998 million worth of damages to agriculture stakeholders.

The civil suits are concerned with how Cojuangco allegedly manipulated coco levy funds to benefit him and other Marcos cronies. None of the 7 remaining cases are on trial. Taken together, the government, through the PCGG, is going after more than P8 billion in alleged ill-gotten wealth amassed by Cojuangco with the help of Marcos. – Rappler.com